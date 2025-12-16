Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns firing on anti-polio team in Bajaur

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP):Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has condemned the firing incident targeting an anti-polio team within the limits of Police Station Khar in Bajaur.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of a constable and a passerby as a result of the firing, and paid tribute to Constable Sajjad Ahmed, who embraced martyrdom.

The Interior Minister extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of Shaheed Constable Sajjad Ahmed and the passerby, stating that Constable Sajjad Ahmed attained the great rank of martyrdom while performing his duty. He said that Shaheed Constable Sajjad Ahmed is a hero of the nation.

Mohsin Naqvi further said that an attack on a team working to safeguard the future of children is a heinous act carried out by brutal elements.