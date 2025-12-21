Interfaith Christmas cycling rally held in Lahore

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 21 (APP): Under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the eighth day of the twelve-day Christmas celebrations began with a grand Christmas Interfaith Cycling Heritage Ride, on Sunday.

Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora attended the event as chief guest. The minister inaugurated the ride by cutting the ribbon and led the rally himself. Citizens of diverse faiths, including Christians, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and others, participated enthusiastically. The ride commenced from Naulakha Church and passed through the historic sites of Lahore’s Walled City, highlighting the city’s cultural heritage and promoting interfaith harmony. The event was organized in collaboration with the Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department.

Addressing participants, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said the gathering reflected the Pakistan envisioned by its founders, where people of different religions live together in peace and mutual respect. He described the ride as a symbol of interfaith peace and brotherhood, noting that for the first time, an eight-kilometer Christmas rally was organized on Mall Road, projecting Pakistan’s positive image globally.

He added that Christmas conveys a message of joy, peace, and religious harmony, and acknowledged the significant contributions of the Christian community to the country’s progress since independence. He said that under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, minority rights are being practically safeguarded, allowing communities to celebrate their festivals freely and without fear.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora also announced that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will cut the Christmas cake on December 22 as part of the ongoing celebrations.