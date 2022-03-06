Interaction with people of Sindh would continue in days to come. FM

HYDERABAD, Mar 06 (APP):The Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quershi has said Huqooq-e-Sindh march was the first phase of the public

mobilization campaign of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

At a press conference here on Sunday, he said the interaction with the people of Sindh would continue in the days to come. He thanked the people of Sindh for enthusiastically participating in the march.

“This has made it evident that the people of Sindh are fed up of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP’s) consecutive terms in the provincial government and they want a reasonable alternate leadership,” he

believed. He presented the PTI as that sought after leadership saying the party

had already emerged as such a leadership in Punjab, KPK, Azad Kashmir and GB.

“In Sindh the PTI made its mark in Karachi in 2018 general elections by winning a large number of national and provincial assemblies’ seats,” he pointed out.

He informed that the Federal Ports and Shipping Minister Ali Zaidi would present a charter of demands at the march’s last lag in Karachi. The charter would highlight the issues because of which the PTI embarked on the long march, he added.

Responding to a query, the minister said the PTI’s power show in Hyderabad was supposed to be held in Tandojam and it turned out to be a successful event.

He clarified that the reports of some disagreement in PTI Hyderabad chapter were wrong because at Haider Chowk area of Hyderabad only a welcome camp was set up and it was not a place for the public meeting.

To another question about PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s long march to Islamabad, Qureshi said they were optimistic that the march would not affect the government.

The Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi thanked Qureshi for leading PTI’s march in Sindh and for pulling thousands of supporters in big and small towns of each district of Sindh.

“When we announced the long march, many people said,” What do you have Sindh. But some among the senior leadership encouraged PM Imran Khan for the march,” he recalled.

He said in view of Qureshi’s following he could say with certainty that the FM, who is also Vice President of PTI, could contest and win from any electoral constituency of Sindh.