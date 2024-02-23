Election day banner

Inter-collegiate girls Handball tournament held

APP37-220224 SARGODHA: February 22 - Players in action during inter-collegiate Girls Handball tournament organized by Sargodha Education board at Govt Women College Farooq Colony. APP/HSD/MAF/FHA

SARGODHA, Feb 23 (APP): Under the auspices of the Board of Education Sargodha,inter-collegiate girls handball tournament was held at Government Women Associate College Farooq colony,here on Friday.
According to a spokesperson,various teams of government and private girls colleges across the division participated in the competition.
On this occasion,Director Sports of Education board Sargodha,Rosah Zameer said that the Board of Education was providing all possible facilities for the promotion of sports.

