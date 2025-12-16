Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Inter-Collegiate athletics championship concludes

SARGODHA, Dec 16 (APP):The Inter-Collegiate Athletics Championship,organized by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(BISE) Sargodha, wrapped up on Tuesday with a colorful ceremony.
According to a spokesperson,Secretary BISE Sargodha,Syed Abul Hassan Naqvi, was the chief guest.
Government College Farooq Colony for Women students,including Mehreen Bashir,Alisha Ijaz,Shamsa and Aqsa,secured seven positions across various events.
Rida Khan from Reader College clinched first place in both the High Jump and Javelin Throw.
Secretary BISE Sargodha Naqvi emphasized the importance of sports in student development and assured continued support for both male and female athletes.
He also praised Chairman BISE and Commissioner Jehanzeb Awan for their leadership in promoting extracurricular activities.
