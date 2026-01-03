Intensive city-wide sanitation drive continues under Clean Lahore Mission

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 03 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza is overseeing intensive city-wide cleanliness operations as part of the Clean Lahore Mission.

The DC said the campaign aims to ensure that streets, parks, and public spaces remain clean and environmentally friendly, emphasizing strict compliance with operational guidelines.

Assistant Commissioners and Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) officers have been deployed in the field to monitor debris removal, zero-waste operations, and sanitation management.

Special cleanliness drives are underway in Bankers Town, Mansura, Simsani Village, and Tollinton Market, where LWMC teams have cleared tons of accumulated waste. Illegal dumping pits in Bankers Town have been filled under DC directives, and daily sanitation is being ensured across all neighborhoods, especially low-lying areas prone to waste accumulation.

The DC instructed field teams to maintain strict attendance and performance, while leftover debris from Tollinton Market and other sites is being transferred to designated dumping locations. He stressed that no area should remain neglected and that action would be taken against staff showing negligence.