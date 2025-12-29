Int.Multi-Thematic Information Communication Technology Conference starts at MUET

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Dec 29 (APP):Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro organized the three-day 8th International Multi-Thematic Information Communication Technology Conference (IMTIC’25) in the auditorium of Water Center Mehran University.

Addressing the opening ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of Mehran University, Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali said that in 2008, the Civil Engineering Department held its first international conference in Mehran University, after which this proud series is continuing.

He said that Professor Dr. Bhawani Shankar is a legendary professor whose efforts have made San Mehran University introduce itself to the world.

Professor Dr. Taha Hussain Ali said that more results can be achieved with help and cooperation.

He said that no research and no plan is successful without keeping the concept of sustainable development in mind.

Former Vice Chancellor of Mehran University Professor Dr. Qadir Khan Rajput addressing the opening ceremony of the conference as a special guest said that it is a matter of coming as a guest to your home in Mehran.

I understand that knowledge itself is not power, but it becomes power when it is shared.

There is no field where artificial intelligence does not play a role.

Dr. Qadir Khan Rajput said that I did my Masters in 1971 from Leeds University, UK.

He said that the concept of artificial intelligence in the world had started in the 60s and 70s.

Addressing the conference, National University of Science and Technology Islamabad Professor Dr. Syed Ali Hassan said that we are in the era of 5 G, but in the next six to eight years, it will be the era of 6 G.

Big changes are taking place in the world of telecommunication every day.

5G is being used in 90% of the countries in the world and by 2026, 5G will also be used in Pakistan.

He said that the speed of the network has increased, adding minutes are converted into seconds and seconds into microseconds.

The founder and head of the conference, Professor Dr. Bhawani Shankar Chaudhary, said that the Amtak Conference will be held in Mehran University after a journey of seventeen years.

He said that the proceedings of this conference of Mehran University are being published in the German research magazine Springer, which is a great honor for Mehran University and Pakistan.

He said that this conference has established relations with the professors of recognized universities of the world and those who are interested in knowledge, learning and training have benefited from this conference.

The professors of San Mehran University and the university that have grown in the name of publishing articles in major research journals of the world.

Talking about the conference, Dr. Umir Korai said that 95 research papers were received for presentation in the conference, out of which only 34 were approved for presentation.

He said that this conference is jointly organized by Sir Syed University Karachi and Mehran University.

In the conference, researchers, experts and scholars from Bulgaria, Ireland, Great Britain and America will present their research papers and discuss.

Dean of Sir Syed University Professor Dr. Muhammad Amir and Professor of Mehran University Dr. Faisal Karim Sheikh also addressed the opening ceremony.

Prof. Dr. Anil Kumar, Dean of Faculty, Ashfaq Hashmani, Prof. Dr. Rizwan Memon, teachers, students and presenters of Mehran University participated in the conference.