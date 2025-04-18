Information desk to be set up for tourists at Bacha Khan Airport

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Apr 18 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Director General Tashfeen Haider on Friday said that an information desk would be established at the Bacha Khan International Airport to facilitate both domestic and international tourists.

“The desk would provide tourists arriving with essential information and services regarding the province’s tourist destinations,” he said while speaking at the closing ceremony of the two-day training workshop for the tourism stakeholders held at the Nishtar Hall, Peshawar.

He said that training in management information systems and digital marketing for tourism stakeholders and youth was the need of the hour in this age of information technology. He said that training was arranged to provide stakeholders guidance on business management information systems including issuance and renewal of online licenses for hotels, restaurants, rent-a-car services and travel agencies.

KPCTA Director Admin and Finance Umar Arshad Khan, Manager Regulation Zeeshan Majeed, Deputy Manager Licensing Afrasiyab Khattak and Deputy Manager Hotel and Restaurants Shahid Raza were also present in the closing ceremony.