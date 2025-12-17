Industry cooperation needed to turn prisoners into respectable citizens: IG Prisons

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 17 (APP):Inspector General of Prisons Sindh, Fida Hussain Mastoi, has said Industry cooperation is needed to turn prisoners into respectable citizens lack of social acceptance after release often pushes former prisoners back into crime, making rehabilitation a key factor in reducing repeat offences.

Speaking during a visit to the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) , the IG Prisons said the Sindh Prisons Department was introducing modern vocational and skills development programs for inmates. However, he emphasized that the success of these initiatives depends on active and sustained cooperation from the industrial sector.

“If industries provide work orders—such as from textile mills, factories or other enterprises—prisoners can function as an organized workforce while serving their sentences,” he said. “After release, these trained individuals can be absorbed into the same industries, enabling them to earn a dignified livelihood.

This will not only help reduce crime but also provide industries with a trained workforce he added”. He proposed the formation of a dedicated task force at meeting, which under the supervision of a DIG, comprising representatives from KATI and experts from various industrial sectors.

The task force would work on providing modern machinery and equipment inside prisons, imparting market-relevant skills, and facilitating industrial orders and projects for inmates.

Earlier, KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput said prisons are a sensitive yet vital institution where offenders should be given opportunities for reform alongside punishment. He stressed the importance of mental, moral and social rehabilitation of inmates so they can reintegrate into society after release.