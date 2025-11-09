Industries department warns against fake license holders

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Nov 09 (APP): The Industries Department has issued a clarification regarding repair manufacturing licenses in the Faisalabad division, stating that no individual or entity currently holds such a license. Shopkeepers and factory owners have been advised to deposit their respective fees directly at the relevant office, as no official licenses have been issued for repair manufacturing activities at this time.

District Officer Muhammad Irfan revealed that it has come to their attention that some private individuals are falsely claiming to be licensed agents and collecting fees under the guise of official authorization. He highlighted that these unauthorized fees are not being deposited into official government accounts, which constitutes a serious violation of the law.

Irfan cautioned traders, workshop owners, and industrialists to be vigilant and avoid falling prey to such fraudulent practices. He urged them to ensure that any repair manufacturing-related fees are only paid to the designated office or authorized inspectors. The district officer also emphasized that strict action would be taken against anyone involved in unauthorized fee collection or impersonating departmental representatives.