Indian Sikh yatrees return home with heartfelt memories

LAHORE, Apr 19 (APP):A group of 5,803 Indian Sikh yatrees returned to their homeland on Saturday through the Wagah Border, concluding a spiritually fulfilling visit to Pakistan for the annual Baisakhi festival and the 326th Birth Anniversary of Khalsa.

The yatrees had arrived earlier this month via the Wagah Border to participate in the sacred celebrations held at various historical Gurdwaras across Pakistan. The delegation included pilgrims from Amritsar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and 11 other Indian states, marking one of the largest religious visits in recent years.

The farewell ceremony, held at the Wagah Border, was attended by Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, who personally bid farewell to the yatrees. He was accompanied by ETPB Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar and members of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC).

Speaking to the media and the departing yatrees, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said, “We are thankful for your presence and hope that you return soon so we can continue to spread the message of peace and harmony together. We made every effort to serve you with respect and dedication.” He added that the government is committed to ensuring ease and comfort for pilgrims and expressed hope that the number of visas issued would be increased in future visits.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar emphasized the teamwork behind the successful arrangements, saying “We coordinated closely across departments to ensure every stage of your visit was smooth. Any shortcomings noted during this visit will be addressed next time. We sincerely hope our hospitality lived up to your expectations.”

The Sikh yatrees expressed deep gratitude for the love, care, and respect extended to them. Sardar Daljeet Singh, Jatha leader from the Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee, remarked, “We are overwhelmed by the affection received here. We will try to carry the fragrance of this love to Indian soil. We are thankful to the government of Pakistan, government of Punjab, and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) for their hospitality.”

The Sikh yatrees described Pakistan as a truly minority-friendly nation, where human dignity is honored. “We saw genuine respect for humanity in Pakistan. We will never forget the honor and warmth shown by the people of Pakistan,” said a pilgrim.

As the yatrees departed, they carried with them heartfelt memories, prayers for peace, and hopes for continued interfaith harmony.