Indian SC verdict upholding abrogation of IIOJK’s special status exposes India’s justice system: AJK PM

MIRPUR ( AJK ): , Dec 27 (APP): Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq on Wednesday said that the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the abrogation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir’s (IIOJK) special status had left India’s justice system completely exposed.

Addressing a reception hosted by the Mirpur Bar Association, the AJK PM, referring to the Indian judiciary’s history of being biased towards the Muslims, said that India’s pliant judiciary had miserably failed to do justice to Muslims, whether they were Kashmiris or Indians.

The largely attended lawyers gathering was presided over by District Bar Association President Kamran Shareef Tariq Chaudhry Advocate. Several AJK cabinet ministers were also present.

The AJK PM said that the Babri Masjid and Afzal Guru cases served as shocking examples of prejudice, discrimination and injustice on the part of the Indian judiciary.

“Peace is our top priority, but let me be clear that ruthless fragmentation of the state and forced integration of these areas into the Indian Union won’t be tolerated under any circumstances,” he said, adding that the Indian government must not forget that Kashmir was an internationally recognized disputed territory awaiting final settlement.

The Kashmiri people, he said, would never compromise on their dignity, honour and identity.

Denouncing the Indian government’s actions it had taken on and after 5th August 2019, the PM said that Modi’s decision to abolish the special status of the occupied state was a violation of the United Nations resolutions.

In a bid to change the region’s demography, he said, “Since 2019, Indian authorities in the occupied state have issued millions of fake domiciles to non-Kashmiris, besides granting them citizenship rights”.

Stressing the need for revitalizing the true role of the base camp, he said that concerted efforts were required to expose India’s nefarious designs in the region.

“We cannot afford to stay silent at a time when the Indian government is using all means of oppression and suppression to silence Kashmiris, erasing their religious and cultural identity”, he said. “We have to fight and expose India at every world forum.”

He said that the RSS-influenced regime led by Modi was in the habit of using anti-Kashmir, anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan rhetoric to keep its vote bank intact.

Anwaar said that there was a dire need to work together and play “our role and galvanize world support in favour of the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination”.

Reiterating his commitment to the Kashmir cause, the PM said Kashmiris would go to any extent in their struggle to materialize the dream of freedom from India’s occupation.

“Those who think that Kashmiris have given up their freedom struggle are living in a fool’s paradise,” he added.

He said that India would be given a befitting response in case it resorted to any misadventure.

The PM said, “We took over the charge of government in a very difficult situation.” However, the coalition government had been able to sort out the financial issues in a very short period of time and then appointments were made on merit.

He said that the present government had taken several steps to revolutionize agriculture, industry, economy, and tourism sectors.

He said that the government introduced an e-tendering system to eliminate irregularities and dishonesty in contracts. Tendering, he said, would be instrumental in saving both time and money.

He said that the e-tendering system would enable well-reputed firms to participate in the development projects of Azad Kashmir.

Appreciating the legal fraternity’s positive role in the recent protest campaign against the inflated power bills, the PM said, “A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Minister of Defence, federal ministers and secretaries in this regard”.

The committee, he said, would review all the matters in light of the AJK cabinet resolution.

He said that the cost of the Rathoa Hariyam Bridge project had increased to Rs 12 billion, which had now been reduced to Rs 3.3 billion after comprehensive planning.

He said that initial documentation of the project has been completed, and the bidding process would also be completed by January 16.

He said that work on the Mirpur Greater Water Supply Scheme and Sewerage would be completed in the second phase.

The PM, on the occasion, directed the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to take immediate action regarding the construction of the Lawyers’ Chambers.

The PM said that the government would take all possible measures for the welfare of lawyers.