MIRPUR ( AJK): Dec 12 (APP) :: Azad Jammu Kashmir Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan, while strongly condemning the Indian Supreme Court’s prejudicial verdict, has said that it was the worst example of the denial of human rights, which the people of the state reject.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, he said that the Indian Parliament and the Supreme Court were not the decision-makers of Occupied Kashmir, but more than two million Kashmiris are the decision-makers of their state.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir spread over eighty-four thousand square miles is an indivisible unity whose heirs are the people of the state. Even when India was divided into rajwads, the state of Jammu and Kashmir was a unity. The state of Jammu and Kashmir has historically never been a geographical part of India. All the political parties inside and outside the current Azad Kashmir government, the assembly strongly condemn the Indian Supreme Court’s decision.

This expansionist thinking of India is increasing the threats to the peace in the region, the supremacy of the Indian Constitution on Occupied Kashmir will not be recognized in any way. The people of the state do not accept any solution other than a referendum.

Due to the unilateral and biased decision of the Supreme Court of India, the resolutions passed by the United Nations and the Security Council cannot make any difference. India is under this illusion. Come out, the issue of Kashmir will be resolved only in the light of the resolutions of the Security Council, the government of the base camp established in Azad Jammu and Kashmir was standing by the side of the freedom fighters of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, their oppressed brothers and sisters, India is violating human rights in the region.

And has also used its last resort to continue the forced domination, India will now have to eat mouth to mouth, Azad Kashmir government spokesperson and Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan has said in response to the biased and racist decision of the Indian Supreme Court that India’s Parliamentary reality stands on secularism, but the Indian government is taking all possible steps to erase the identity of Muslims in general and the state in particular, to establish forced domination.

He said that the Supreme Court of India has created a pretense to give legal protection to the pro-Hindutva government of India in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and has tried to prove that India is a human rights defender. He is a pioneer. He stated that we had no hope from India before and we do not think that any organization of India can go ahead to give any kind of relief to the people of the state.

He said that the Organization Amendment Act 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Act 2023 have been approved by the Indian Lok Sabha in recent days. The purpose of passing these acts is to deny the democratic rights of the people of the state. In August 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir Special Amendment Act, 2023 was passed for the partition of the occupied part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Under this law, the seats of the so-called Assembly of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been increased. 47 seats have been allocated for Valley and 43 seats for Jammu.

Majid said that earlier there were reserved seats only for Scheduled Castes, but to perpetuate the Indian caste system, now 7 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 9 seats for Scheduled Tribes. One seat has also been reserved for those who settled in India from Azad Kashmir and 2 seats for those who settled in India from the Valley. This act was enacted to divide Jammu and Kashmir on geographical and linguistic basis. He said that under this act, India thinks that it will be able to continue its domination by the cynical attempt to divide the people of the state on the basis of language, caste, religion, color and caste. India did not succeed before and will not succeed now.

He stated that India has amended the Reservation Amendment Act 2023 to crush Hurriyat sentiment. Under this act, backward areas and hilly areas have also been included in Scheduled Tribes. The purpose of these amendments is to strengthen the power of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Depriving the majority areas of the valley of their right to power, they have to continue their illegitimate rule with the policy of partition.

He emphasized that India’s expansionist, oppressive tactics will also fail to establish Indian hegemony. The base camp government of Azad Kashmir stands with its oppressed brothers against Indian oppression and domination. Kashmiris are united, there is no greater blessing than freedom and are ready to make any sacrifice for freedom.

Martyrs are our foreheads. The decision of the Supreme Court of India on the issue of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Tibet and Ladakh which is an indivisible unity has no status nor do we attach any importance to it, the state of Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory. Yes, India does not have the right to determine its status, but the residents living in this area are its owners, sovereign and decision-making power. He further said that after the amendments in the proposed Acts, in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Elections do not fulfill the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people, Government Spokesman Abdul Majid Khan strongly condemned the biased decision of the Indian Supreme Court and said that the people of the state reject this tactic of forced domination. Will not let the sacrifices go in vain.

The Base Camp government of AJK will continue to raise its voice against the ongoing atrocities on the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir through practical measures.

He said that we have decided that the problem of Jammu and Kashmir will not go to cold storage under any circumstances, he concluded.