Indian infiltration in Balochistan part of conspiracy against country: Ashrafi

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Jul 14 (APP):Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Allama Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that Indian aggression and infiltration in Balochistan is part of a deep-rooted conspiracy against the country.

Addressing a meeting of the Divisional Peace Committee here on Monday, Ashrafi stated that the entire nation stands with the state institutions which are committed to maintaining law and order.

He said the institutions are fully prepared to counter any form of aggression, whether internal or external.

Tahir Ashrafi said that Pakistan had humiliated India while Iran had defeated Israel, calling it a collective victory for the Islamic Ummah.

He appreciated the efforts of the district administration for playing an effective role during Muharram-ul-Haram and lauded the contributions of Ulema in promoting the message of national unity.

He said it was satisfying to see that the journey of peace was progressing in a vibrant and smooth manner.

Ashrafi also praised people of all castes and creeds for exhibiting unity and discipline during the sacred days of Muharram-ul-Haram. He expressed hope that the same spirit of unity would prevail during the upcoming month of Rabi-ul-Awal.

He acknowledged that Pakistan is currently facing several internal and external challenges but expressed confidence that these would be overcome with time.

On this occasion, Commissioner Amir Karim said that people from all schools of thought had cooperated well with the district administration.

He shared that a total of 318 majalis and 909 processions were held during the Muharram holidays.