Indian forces during house raids harass Hurriyat leaders’ families in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP):Indian forces during house raids have harassed the families of Hurriyat members in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian police raided the house of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) member Farooq Ahmad Dar in Handwara for his sustained association with a Democratic Freedom Party headed by jailed leader Shabbir Ahmed Shah.

During the search operation, house, bank documents and mobile phones were seized and police claimed it as a part of the investigation.

Indian police, during the house raids on other Hurriyat activists, Bashir Ahmad Butt, Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, Ghulam Mohammad Waza and Sajad Ahmad Nawoo, in Bandipora district, questioned them on their affiliations with the Hurriyat camp.

The Indian authorities, headed by New Delhi-installed communal and corrupt LG Minhaj Sinha, believe these individuals have been involved in supporting the right to self-determination struggle and demand of azaadi from Indian hegemony rule.

During the house raids and search operations, the families of the activists were harassed and terrorized and warned not to support the Hurriyat camp.