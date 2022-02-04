Indian COAS claim on LOC ceasefire negotiations clearly misleading: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Feb 4 (APP): Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Friday said the Indian Chief of Army Staff (COAS) claiming the line of control (LoC) ceasefire holding because they negotiated from position of strength, was clearly misleading.



In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, the ISPR DG said that it was agreed only due to Pakistan’s concerns for safety of the people of Kashmir living on both sides of the LoC.



“No side should misconstrue it as their strength or other’s weakness,” the ISPR DG further wrote.