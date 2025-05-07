Indian aggression poses threat to regional, global peace: Ramesh Arora

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, May 07 (APP): Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora on Wednesday said that Indian aggression against Pakistan had posed a threat to both regional and global peace.

India, he said, has targeted civilian population in the darkness of the night. Pakistan on the other hand is the champion of peace, but its desire for peace should not be construed as weakness.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora was addressing a dialogue on the promotion of interfaith harmony at a hotel, a DPR news release said.

The minister said the Pahalgam incident was condemned by Pakistan and it even offered an investigation, but India’s stubbornness put the peace of the region at risk.

He said the followers of all religions enjoyed complete religious freedom in Pakistan. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her very first speech as the provincial chief executive promised to protect the rights of minorities.

The chief minister, he added, issued a minority card for financial assistance to the minority community. She participated in every religious festival of the minority community.

Ramesh Arora said Pakistan had not imposed any ban on Sikh pilgrims, which was a proof of interfaith harmony in the country. The people of all religions respected each other in Pakistan, he added.

The Kartarpur Corridor, he said, was a shining example of interfaith harmony, where thousands of Sikh pilgrims from all over the world came.

“Peace, prosperity and development are possible only through interfaith harmony,” he concluded.

Other participants, while addressing the dialogue, said all minorities enjoyed religious freedom in Pakistan, which had promoted an atmosphere of brotherhood in the country.

At the end of the ceremony, a shield was presented to the provincial minister.