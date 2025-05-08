29.6 C
Domestic

Indian aggression: IG Punjab orders to beef-up security across province

LAHORE, May 08 (APP):Due to Indian aggression, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has ordered to increase security across the province including Lahore.
The IG Punjab in a statement issued instructions to RPOs, DPOs, and formation heads according to the war book, according to which the security of all important places including inter-provincial border police posts should be increased. The IG Punjab has further directed to keep a close watch on terrorists and malicious elements to protect the country’s internal borders.
He further said that Punjab Police is standing by its forces, a lead wall in front of the enemy, Punjab Police is on high alert, and is in full contact with the district administration, civil defense, Rescue 1122, and security agencies.
