India turns IIOJK into military cantonment: CM GB

GILGIT, Aug 04 (APP): Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan on Friday said that India has turned Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) into a military cantonment for the last many years and innocent Muslims have been confined to their homes.

In his message on Youm-e-Istehsal said the nefarious attempt to end the special status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019, has been rejected by the international community, including Pakistan.

He said that the insidious face of India has been exposed worldwide due to Indian atrocities on the poor and oppressed people of IIOJK.

CM GB said by terminating the special status of IIOJK, India has violated the United Nations resolutions, adding that “Pakistan became independent on August 14, 1947, but it is yet to be completed until Kashmir gets independence and joins Pakistan.

Chief Minister Haji Gulber said “Conspiracies of anti-national elements must be foiled. India is usurping the rights of IIOJK.

He said the day is not far when the oppressed people of IIOJK will get rid of Indian oppression and exploitation.

the CM said the people of Gilgit-Baltistan have always stood by the oppressed Kashmiri brothers in the freedom struggle and will not hesitate to make any kind of sacrifice until freedom.

He said “It is clear from the historical relationship of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan with their Kashmiri nation that they will not hesitate to make any kind of sacrifice for the oppressed brothers and sisters of Kashmir.