India to be given befitting response to any misadventure; youth urged to register for PM laptop scheme: Mashhood

SWABI, Apr 25 (APP):Chairman, Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan here Friday said that youth empowerment programme was a landmark initiative of the present elected Govt, urging youth to get themselves registered for the Prime Minister’s laptop scheme.

He was addressing a function attended by a large number of students and faculty at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering and Technology Topi here where he appraised them about the National Adolescent and Youth Policy and laptop registration process.

Rana Mashhood said the Federal Government has initiated scores of programs for socioeconomic uplift of youth including free laptop scheme and announced that hundreds of thousands of laptops would also be provided to deserving students on interest free loans.

He announced that 100,000 laptops will be distributed at the federal level based on merit under this initiative every year, with the registration deadline set for May 20, 2025.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said that registration for the laptops will be conducted through the Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub and all students enrolled in public sector higher education institutes across Pakistan are eligible to apply for this scheme. He said that the PM’s youth program was apolitical and all facilities would be provided strictly on merit.

The Chairman PM Youth Program said vocational education training was being provided to youth of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and all jobs would be provided to youth through merit irrespective of political affiliation.

Rana Mashood said the laptops provided by the PMLN Govt enabled thousands of youth to get dignified jobs in the open market besides overseas which was a proud movement for them. He said PMLN Govt have made Pakistan’s defense impregnable after successful six atomic explosions on May 28, 1998 in response to India’s five blasts and that no country including India could cast an evil eye on our country.

He said that inimical forces wanted to create chaos and disorder in our country but all such nefarious designs would be frustrated with the power of people.

He said Pakistan was a strong country of 250 million people with a professional army and any misadventure by India would be dealt with full might. He said Govt also wanted to provide best job opportunities to youth of religious seminaries to bring them into the national mainstream after completion of their education.

He said today was an era of social media and all jobs are available in a single click on websites of Govt departments and PM’s digital youth hub. He said that Pakistan is ranked fourth in freelancing due to mushroom growth of social media, asking youth to take full advantage of facilities and courses provided to them under the PM’s youth package.

He accused PTI for making a compromise on the Kashmir issue. On the other hand, he said PMLN leadership have exposed India’s atrocities and human rights violations in held Kashmir on all world’s forums including the UN General Assembly in a befitting manner.

Rana Mashhood said that he would visit 25 cities in a month to appraise youth about Govt initiatives for their empowerment. He said youth were the future of Pakistan and they would shoulder future responsibilities.