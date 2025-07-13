Sunday, July 13, 2025
HomeDomesticIndia has turned IIOJK into a 'military prison': Governor Tessori
Domestic

India has turned IIOJK into a ‘military prison’: Governor Tessori

18
- Advertisement -
KARACHI, Jul 13 (APP): Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday expressed his solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
In his special message on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, he paid tribute to 22 Kashmiri martyrs of July 13, 1931 and termed their sacrifices as a milestone in the IIOJK freedom movement.
The Governor said, the IIOJK people have made sacrifices against oppression, which is a bright chapter in the struggle for the right to self-determination.
He said that India has turned IIOJK into a ‘military prison’. He categorically said that Pakistan would continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to the people IIOJK.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan