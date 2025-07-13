India has turned IIOJK into a ‘military prison’: Governor Tessori

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jul 13 (APP): Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday expressed his solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In his special message on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, he paid tribute to 22 Kashmiri martyrs of July 13, 1931 and termed their sacrifices as a milestone in the IIOJK freedom movement.

The Governor said, the IIOJK people have made sacrifices against oppression, which is a bright chapter in the struggle for the right to self-determination.

He said that India has turned IIOJK into a ‘military prison’. He categorically said that Pakistan would continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to the people IIOJK.