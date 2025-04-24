India can’t terminate Indus Water Treaty unilaterally: governor

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Apr 24 (APP):Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said on Thursday that India could not unilaterally terminate the Indus Waters Treaty, as it was an international agreement, guaranteed by the World Bank.

Speaking to the media at a private hospital here, he accused India of sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan, saying that Pakistan itself was a victim of terrorism and that India’s accusations were baseless.

He suggested that federal government should convene a meeting of the Council of Common Interests and discuss the canal water issue with all stakeholders.

Earlier, he urged the youth to lead the nation with their hard work and dedication. Addressing the 19th convocation

at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), he congratulated the graduates and emphasized that their degrees mark the beginning of a new journey. He encouraged them to use their skills for national progress and praised the efforts of parents and teachers in shaping their success.

The event was also attended by Federal Minister of State for Education and Professional Skills Wajiha Qamar.

Highlighting the importance of sports, the governor called for the revival of university tournaments and directed the VC to form official sports teams.

The BZU awarded 341 gold medals and conferred degrees upon 11,654 students from the 2021 and 2022 sessions. The ceremony concluded with the presentation of commemorative shields to dignitaries and a renewed call for youth to contribute to the nation’s development.

VCs Dr M. Ramzan, Dr Kamran, Deans, Directors, Chairmen of departments, parents and graduating students attended the convocation.