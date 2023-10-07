India can not get benefit until became a ‘Cohesive Society’: Speakers

KARACHI, Oct 07 (APP):Speakers of an interactive session on ‘The 18th G-20 Summit in New Delhi: Global and Regional Perceptions’ on Saturday said that India could not benefit from the G-20 Summit unless and until it became a ‘Cohesive Society’.

While speaking in the session held at the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) attended by faculty members and students of various universities, the speakers criticised the Modi-led Indian government for giving limited and restricted space to Muslims, Christians and Sikhs.

They said that the Indian government displaced thousands of people and killed thousands of monkies as part of their preparations for the G-20 Summit.

The speakers said, ‘India received criticism also within the country.’ They said that the Congress party also took Modi-led Indian government to task for its bad conduct and deeds.

They further said that China was a time-tested friend of Pakistan, who also did not attend the G-20 Summit to hold its tourism meeting in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The interactive session on the occasion lauded those issues, which were properly raised in the G-20 Summit including climate change and food insecurity but lambasted India for using the event as a propaganda for their next general elections.

The speakers said that the country could focus on international issues after resolving her internal matters.

The faculty members and students said that the country was passing through a challenging time and facing challenges.

They said that new challenges were emerging in the world and there was a dire need to resolve them.

They also stressed the need for going global to win the world.