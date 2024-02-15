Independent candidate wins PS-18 after re-polling

KARACHI, Feb 15 (APP):Independent candidate Jam Mehtab Dahar won Ghotki’s election for provincial Assembly constituency PS-18 after re-polling at one polling station here on Thursday.

According to the unofficial results issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, PS-18 Jam Mehtab Dahar secured 57,143 votes against PPP candidate Shehryar Shar, who bagged 55,190 votes.

The polling at the 162 polling stations had not been held on February 8, and the Election Commission announced that it would hold re-polling on February 15 (Thursday).

There were a total of 188 polling stations in the constituency, and the total number of registered voters was 223,346. Overall, voters’ turnout remained at 60.19 percent. Out of 134,423 votes cast in the polling, 7411 votes have been declared rejected. Jam Mehtab Dahar won this seat with a lead of 1953 votes, the RO’s result stated.