Independent candidate Mubarak Zeb wins PK 22 Bajaur-IV

PESHAWAR, Apr 22 (APP): Independent candidate Mubarak Zeb Khan clinched PK 22 Bajaur-IV defeating Ebad Khan of Jumat e Islami Pakistan who secured 10,477 votes during by election held on Sunday.
According to results issued by the returning officer, the voters turned out remained 28.24 percent.

