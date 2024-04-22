Independent candidate Mubarak Zeb wins PK 22 Bajaur-IV

PESHAWAR, Apr 22 (APP): Independent candidate Mubarak Zeb Khan clinched PK 22 Bajaur-IV defeating Ebad Khan of Jumat e Islami Pakistan who secured 10,477 votes during by election held on Sunday.
According to results issued by the returning officer, the voters turned out remained 28.24 percent.
