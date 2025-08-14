Independence Day being celebrated with spirit of “Ma’arka-e-Haq” against India: Murad Shah

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Aug 13 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said this year’s Independence Day is being celebrated with the spirit of “Ma’arka-e-Haq” against India, and that special children are also taking part in the celebrations.

He expressed these views while attending the Grand Festival for Special Children organized by Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) and Noor Ali Trust.

The Chief Minister said that special children are the shining stars of Sindh and a source of boundless inspiration. “Today’s festival is a declaration of inclusion, equality, and human dignity,” he said.

Speaking at the event, CM Shah said it was an honor and a matter of pride for him to address special children, adding that the day symbolizes not only celebration, but also a reaffirmation of Sindh’s commitment.

“Sindh is committed to inclusion, equality, and the respect of every individual,” he noted. “The presence of special children and their families is a symbol of courage.”

Highlighting recent developments, the Chief Minister stated, “Together, we have defeated India in such a way that has reignited our spirit of independence.” He added that the province has decided to observe 14 days of Independence Day celebrations to mark this symbolic victory.

He also announced plans to visit the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Thursday (August 14) to pay his respects.

“We are ready to make every kind of sacrifice for the freedom of our country,” the CM declared.

During the event, CM Murad Ali Shah visited stalls set up by and for special children and appreciated their efforts. He emphasized that the 1973 Constitution, given by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to our country, guarantees the rights of differently-abled persons under Articles 25 and 38 and also protect the rights of persons with disabilities.

He also pledged partnership with civil society and relevant institutions for inclusive development.

Disability is not a limitation—it is a valuable part of human diversity, he added.

Earlier, on arrival at the ceremony, the CM was welcomed by Minister for Religious Affairs Riaz Shah Sherazi, Secretary Taha Farooqui, and other officials. On this occasion, Murad Shah was seen wearing a shirt featuring the national flag, symbolizing the spirit of Independence Day celebrations.