Increased public awareness about usage of safe sanitation facilities urged for better public health

PESHAWAR, Dec 06 (APP): A media workshop on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Social and Behaviour Change laid stress on larger audience and increased public knowledge about the usage of safe and culturally appropriate sanitation facilities in households, schools and public areas to ensure a clean environment and better health.

The workshop organised by Unicef apprised newsmen that the water distribution system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very dilapidated and completely against the principles of hygiene.

Speaking on the occasion, Farooq Khan, Water and Sanitation Hygiene Specialist, UNICEF, said upgradation of water distribution system is very necessary because 80 percent of the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially of Peshawar, is deprived of clean water and sanitation.

“This is an alarming situation for local and provincial governments as 87 percent of water in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is infected with germs and harmful to health,” Farooq added.

Farooq also disclosed that in most of the tribal districts and villages of the province, there is no provision of toilets inside the houses for defecation, which is the second major cause of pollution and diseases.

Polio and other diseases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are due to the dilapidated sanitation system, it needs to be upgraded, Farooq continued.

UNICEF’s Water and Hygiene Specialist demanded immediate attention to the acute shortage of clean drinking water and sanitation problems in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

If provincial and local governments do not pay immediate attention, epidemic diseases and polio will continue to strengthen their roots, he warned.

The provincial and local governments have made laws and policies, but they need to be implemented, Farooq continued and stressed upon public representatives, including MPAs, MNAs, and local government officials, to chalk out improved sanitation schemes.

Along with the current budget, attention should also be paid to the development budget for launching of new schemes, he suggested.

The workshop concluded with a pledge that as human beings, we have to pay attention to the cleanliness of our surroundings and raise voice for awareness of public.