Increase in terrorism incidents witnessed in KP this year

PESHAWAR, Dec 09 (APP): An increase has been witnessed in the terrorism incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year wherein 7 areas of the province near Pak-Afghan border are targeted by terrorists.

According to the statistics issued by the Department of Interior and Tribal Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the areas most affected by terrorism include Peshawar, Khyber, Bajaur and Tank while Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan and South Waziristan included in the terror-affected areas.

The documents of the Home and Tribal areas revealed here Saturday that a total of 1,050 incidents of terrorism took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year while 419 incidents of terrorism took place in the arranged districts, 631 incidents in the merged districts, the document revealed.

A total of 61 incidents of terrorism took place in Peshawar this year and the highest 201 incidents of terrorism occurred in North Waziristan besides 169 incidents took place in Khyber, 121 in South Waziristan, 98 in Dera Ismail Khan, 62 in Bajaur and 61 in Tank respectively.

During these terrorism incidents, 470 security personnel and civilians have been martyrs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year including 106 security personnel in Peshawar with 4 security personnel were killed in Bajaur incident, 28 in Khyber, 36 in North Waziristan and 29 in South Waziristan, the document revealed.

As many as 21 security personnel died in Dera Ismail Khan and 13 in Tank while 73 civilians died the most in Bajaur, North Waziristan 28, South Waziristan 6, Dera Ismail Khan 5, 7 civilians killed in Tank and 2 each civilians were killed in terrorist incidents in Peshawar and Khyber.

There were 1823 incidents of terrorism in the last 3 years wherein 698 security personnel and civilians were killed in the last 3 years.

