Imran’s long march may take U-Turn before reaching Islamabad: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI, Nov 22 (APP): Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani termed said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march may take again a U-turn before reaching the federal capital as Imran Khan is an expert in taking U-turns.

He said these words while addressing a reception hosted by prominent businessman S.M. Munir at Karachi Gymkhana here Monday night in honour of Over-60 Pakistan Cricket team members who won the inaugural Over-60 World Cup in Australia by defeating New Zealand.

Ghani said that Khan’s political history was full of lies and his politics only served his self-interests during his regime thus dragging the country to the brink of destruction.

“I think the long march of Imran Khan, who kept announcing different dates for his long march, may take U-turn before reaching Islamabad or Rawalpindi on November 26,” he opined.

Saeed Ghani, commenting on business leaders’ proposal of the charter of democracy, said that he was in favour of a consensus-based comprehensive contract on economy between all the stakeholders but Imran Niazi was not concerned about the national economy at all. “If business community convinces Imran Khan Niazi on the charter of economy, I am ready to take up the matter in my party,” he assured.

Expansion of the government’s tenure takes place in the most difficult circumstances but the situation in Pakistan did not call for such an initiative, adding he said the Sindh government planned to conduct local government elections on time but security was the most important factor peacefully.

The minister said the recent floods in Sindh had inflicted heavy economic losses and Rs.350 billion were needed for the reconstruction of houses and more than Rs.16 billion for the rehabilitation of schools while the rehabilitation of flood-affected roads also required a large amount.

On the proposal for establishing a sports city in Karachi, Saeed Ghani termed it a good idea and assured them to place the idea before Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Saeed Ghani felicitated veteran cricketers and said that by winning the title of world champion, Pakistan’s over-60 team has proved that their fitness was better than that of the other senior teams of the world.

The host S.M. Munir, Captain of the over-60 team Fawad Ahmed and others also addressed the event.

Besides, all the players of the 60+ team, a large number of people from different walks of life including former Test cricketers, and well-known businessmen participated in the event.

APP/ali