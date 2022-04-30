Imran’s bad governance behind load shedding, energy crisis: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Apr 30 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here on Saturday claimed that bad governance of former Prime Minister Imran Khan was behind the prevailing load shedding and energy crisis in the country.

He said load shedding would be significantly reduced and maximum relief would be provided to the people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa from May 1 (tomorrow), adding PESCO authorities have been directed to take necessary measures in this regard.

Addressing a press-conference here at PESCO headquarters, Engr Amir Muqam said that many people were worried about the long hours outages during hot summer and the government has taken a principle decision to provide maximum relief to them in load shedding from tomorrow.

Accompanied by Chief Executive PESCO Jabbar Khan, he said that efforts were being made to provide uninterrupted power supply to all those areas of KP where line loses were zero, adding electricity theft through illegal connections or others unlawful means will not be tolerated.

Amir Muqam claimed that there were huge losses in almost every sector including energy generation due to bad governance of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan that led to increase the load shedding. He said that the country had faced great developmental setbacks negatively impacting on electricity, gas, economy while our social fabric was marred by the policies of the past incompetent rulers.

Engr Amir Muqam said power generation capacity of feeders was adversely affected due to low gas pressure and shortage of fuel had widened the demand-supply gap of electricity due to lackluster approach of PTI govt.

Muqam said had gas and oil agreements been timely signed and power plants installed by Nawaz Sharif government were properly looked after and run, the problem of load shedding would not exist today.

Muqam, who is also PML-N KP President said that a record 12,000MW electricity was generated and added to national grid during tenure of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said the country would have suffered a lot if the government of PTI continued for another year and Pakistan may have plunged into darkness.

He said the so-called champions of ‘change’ had failed to address people’s problems as they did nothing for them but diverted all attention and used energies to victimize the Opposition leaders.

“Those elements who accept Imran Khan’s narrative are loyal to the PTI Chairman and those opposing his views are dubbed as traitors,” he said, adding that Imran Khan had deceived masses in the name of change, religion and later tried to mislead them by propagating letter-gate. He said the baseless narrative of foreign conspiracy was also rejected by the National Security Council.

Can a Muslim even think what happened in the holy mosque of Masjid Nabwi, Muqam questioned and added that future of thousands of poor workers and laborers of Pakistan mostly of KP was jeopardize by PTI for the sake of politics besides tarnishing the country’s image.

He said that the PML-N government would restore dignity and prestige of Pakistan and would put the country back on track of development. “We believe in practical work and performance,’ he said, adding the Aerial Bundle Cable Project (ABL) at Peshawar, Khyber and Bannu would help address power theft cases and curb line losses.

To a question, Muqam said no one would be allowed to create anarchy, hate and bloodshed in the country, adding Imran Khan goes against any person or an institution who decides against him.

He said that the oath taking of Hamaz Shahbaz as the Chief Minister Punjab was victory of democracy and constitution besides exposing PTI’s negative politics.

Muqam reiterated that everything will run according to the Constitution and law in Pakistan, adding a high level committee has been set up under the chairmanship of the Speaker for Election Reforms.

He said that the government would fulfill its terms and elections would be held after consultation with all democratic and political forces.

Muqam said that the performance of a political party could not be judged on success or failure of LG elections results, adding the entire nation is aware of the fact that how the government resources were used in LG elections in Hazara and Manshera districts.

To another question, he said that it was better for PTI Chairman Imran Khan to tell the truth about Farah Khan’s scandal.

Muqam said that Eid bonus may be provided to all PESCO employees except those convicted by the courts.

