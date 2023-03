Imran wants unrest in country to achieve his agenda: Marriyum

LAHORE, Mar 12 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan wanted to create unrest and instability just to achieve his agenda as he had nothing to do with the country’s economy and progress.

Addressing a press conference at Model Town here, she said Imran Khan was doing politics over the bodies of his workers. Now people were asking questions from Imran Khan about his long marches, politics over the death of party workers, cypher conspiracy, money laundering, Toshakhana, Tyrian White case and others, she said and added that three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had always appeared before courts in cases registered against him and always respected the judiciary.

تحریک عدم اعتماد کے وقت جب عمران خان سے اس کا اقتدار ہاتھ سے نکل رہا تھا تو اس نے سائفر سے کھیلنے کا منصوبہ بنایا، اس شخص کو کوئی سروکار نہیں تھا کہ اس خطرناک کھیل سے پاکستان کی خارجہ پالیسی اور سفارتی تعلقات کو نقصان پہنچے گا۔@Marriyum_A pic.twitter.com/vZ87MS7Hl2 — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) March 12, 2023

He never talked of creating chaos and anarchy in the country, she added. The other PML-N leaders had also appeared before the courts always. The PML-N never used their workers and followers for the sake of politics as it did not believe in such politics, she added.

Marriyum said that whenever the courts summoned Imran Khan, he used various tactics to evade appearance and maligned the judiciary and system. A murder case was registered against Imran Khan by the Punjab police on the basis of evidence including video footage, adding that Imran Khan was the only beneficiary of death of Zille Shah. The PML-N and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had never indulged in politics of revenge, but Imran Khan, during his tenure, used every tactics to victimise his political opponents, particularly the PML-N leadership.

عمران خان نے چار سال ملک کو لوٹا، عوام کو مہنگائی کی چکی میں پیسا، چار سال کی لوٹ مار کے بعد ملک کو آئی ایم ایف کے حوالے کر دیا، جس آئی ایم ایف پروگرام پر خود دستخط کئے، وہ پروگرام مارچ 2022ءکو معطل کر دیا۔ اس نے ملک کا دیوالیہ کیا۔ @Marriyum_A pic.twitter.com/b457xTxVrR — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) March 12, 2023

She said PTI worker Zille Shah’s body was shifted to a hospital in a PTI leader Raja Shakeel’ s vehicle and the police and Rescue 1122 were not approached for the purpose. She said that the Punjab police had solved the case through footage and other evidence, and revealed all facts and figures. If Imran Khan was aggrieved over the death of Zille Shah, why he preferred to stay at home for hatching a conspiracy, aiming to blame the government over the death.

The PTI leadership insisted to the father of Zille Shah to blame the government for his son’s death. Marriyum said that the federal government, despite the challenging circumstances owing to International Monetary Fund programme agreement, had announced biggest-ever Ramzan package to provide relief to people of the country.

انہوں نے ظل شاہ کی ڈیڈ باڈی راجہ شکیل کے ڈالے میں ٹرانسفر کی، یہ جانتے تھے کہ یہ راجہ شکیل کی گاڑی ہے، انہوں نے اس وقت پولیس کو کیوں نہیں بلایا، ایمبولینس کیوں نہیں بلائی، دو دن تک یہ اس واقعہ کو چھپاتے رہے، یاسمین راشد صاحبہ کو معلوم تھا۔#APPNews #Zaman_Park_Lahore pic.twitter.com/FzLpsdREtN — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) March 12, 2023

She said Nawaz Sharif was the first prime minister whose government completed the IMF programme. She said that Imran Khan had got played the audio of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and tried to compare it with his own, but he once again failed in his political agenda to defame the Maryam Nawaz. Imran Khan had badly been exposed before the people and his own workers.

The minister said that the PTI chief had hatched a conspiracy over cypher and alleged friendly country when his government was ousted through the no-confidence vote. The PTI’s baseless allegations had affected Pakistan’s relations with the country, she recalled. When Imran realised his mistake, he started backtracking on his narrative.

The information minister said the PTI was the party which had attacked the national institutions including the PTV in Islamabad. During the Senate elections, the PTI indulged in horse trading, and its evidence in the form of audio leaks was also available, Marriyum added.

جب یہ فاشسٹ اس ملک پر مسلط تھا تو اس نے صحافیوں کے پیٹ میں گولیاں ماریں، ان کی پسلیاں توڑیں، جیلوں میں بند کیا۔ میر شکیل الرحمان کو جیل میں بند کر کے میڈیا کو پیغام دیا گیا ، انٹرنیشنل بارڈرز نے اس کی پریڈیٹر کے نام سے رپورٹ دی، یہ وہ شخص ہے جس نے صحافیوں کی لاشوں پر سیاست کی۔ pic.twitter.com/ntoGKtlNGN — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) March 12, 2023

To a question, the minister said that the PTI made every attempt to foil negotiations with the IMF. An audio-leak of phone call between KP chief minister, finance minister and Punjab finance minister, who were talking about writing a letter to the IMF for stopping the deal with the government, also showed that the party was not sincere with the nation.

To another query, she said that during the PTI rule, the worst media curbs were imposed and journalists were targeted to suppressed their voices. She said that the rallies and so-called marches of the PTI were not peaceful as their workers and followers attacked the police personnel and injured them. Commenting sarcastically, she said the PTI chief was fit medically for leading the rallies and marches aimed at creating unrest in the country, but he was escaping courts in multiple cases on the pretext of his health condition.

She said that Imran Khan would have to appear in courts in cases of money-laundering, foreign funding and others, as nobody was above the law. Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz presented themselves for accountability and appeared before the courts in the fabricated cases, and nothing was proved in any case.