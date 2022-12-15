Imran made false accusations against opponents, tried to degrade prestige of Pakistan: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Dec 15 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engineer Amir Muqam on Thursday said Imran Niazi and his party wasted the nation’s time and tried to degrade the prestige of Pakistan as they did nothing during the PTI’s tenure except levelling false accusations against political opponents.

He expressed these views while addressing the workers convention of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at Shah Pur.

Muqam welcomed thousands of people into PML-N at the convention and assured them that the party would play an active role in the development of their region.

He said he would leave no stone unturned in the service of the nation and would try to fulfil the expectations of the people.

The adviser, while commenting on the ongoing situation in the country, said the incompetent rulers imposed on the province for nine years and on the federal government for four years had nothing on their credit except for lies, hypocrisy, corruption and looting.

He said they are thankful to Allah that national as well as international courts have declared the leadership of PML-N as “Saadiq and Ameen”.

He further said that Imran tried to degrade the prestige of Pakistan around the globe and have Pakistanis branded as thieves.

He said the major newspaper from London i.e. Daily Mail apologized to Shahbaz Sharif, which is a source of pride for the entire nation.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had no funds to pay off the salaries of government employees, yet the resources of the province were squandered on a useless long march. Imran and his party would be held accountable for this abuse of resources, Muqam added.

He said Imran took advantage of the sincere nature of Pathans; at first, he promised the resignation of Shehbaz Sharif to his party workers but then announced his own resignation, which too turned out to be a lie.

He said that in order to save his politics, Imran Niazi had innocent Pakistanis misbehave and break Saudi laws at Haram Sharif, but it was Shahbaz Sharif who forgave them and had the heavy fines imposed on them waved off.

Muqam said Imran Niazi, in order to save his politics, accused the same institution for the Kenya tragedy, which he himself had commended on many occasions when he held office.

He further said that Imran brought the economy of the country to the verge of collapse, and was caught stealing a watch; still, he had been dreaming of becoming the prime minister. Fortunately, his reality has been now been revealed to the public, Muqam added.

The adviser further said that Imran’s party members claim that they would lay down their life for Imran but are now reluctant even to render a resignation for their leader.

He said Imran Niazi deceived the nation over building houses and claims of creating billions of jobs for the youth but failed miserably to deliver on his promises.

He said the future of Pakistan is linked to PML-N, which has demonstrated its capabilities by managing the country in these difficult times.

He said the leadership of PML-N is busy working round the clock and urges us to work with the same dedication.

The PML-N workers’ convention was a part of the series of rallies held to express gratitude for the apology sought by the Daily Mail from Shehbaz Sharif. A large number of people joined PML-N on the occasion, including former Tehsil Nazim (Alpuri) Mohib Bacha and the entire family of Subedar Alamzeb Khan (deceased) along with thousands of companions.