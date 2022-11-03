Imran Khan’s condition is stable: Dr Faisal Sultan

LAHORE, Nov 03 (APP):Doctor Faisal Sultan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was admitted to Shaukat Khanum Hospital for medical treatment after being injured in a firing incident during PTI’s long march in Wazirabad, on Thursday.

Talking to media here, Dr Faisal Sultan, head of medical team constituted for treatment of Imran Khan, said the PTI chief’s condition was stable, adding that his blood pressure and other vital signs were normal.

He said that Imran Khan went through emergency evaluation which included x-rays and scans, adding that some fragments of bullet were present in his legs and ‘tibia’ bone of one leg was slightly chipped from right side.



He further told that Imran Khan had been taken to operation theater where his detailed evaluation would be carried out. Dr Faisal said that after detailed evaluation, Imran Khan would be given surgical treatment for chipped tibia bone and removal of bullet fragments.



To a question, he said that another two injured were also shifted to the Shaukat Khanum Hospital and they were being given medical treatment. He said that a detailed statement about Imran Khan’s condition would be issued later.



To another question, Dr Faisal said that surgeons, orthopaedics and other relevant specialists were part of the medical team.