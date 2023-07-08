Imran Khan must be accountable in Toshakhana scandal: Murtaza Abbasi

ABBOTTABAD, Jul 08 (APP):Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Saturday emphasized the need to hold Imran Khan

and his family accountable for the 58 gifts they received from Toshakhana. He expressed these views in a press

statement.

The minister further said that regardless of the circumstances, a thorough investigation into the Toshakhana scandal

must take place. He also criticized Imran Khan’s tactics and excuses, asserting that they have failed to sway public

opinion.

He raised questions about the receipts associated with these gifts, asking whether they had simply disappeared into

thin air or if they had been intentionally concealed.

Abbasi called on the judiciary to cease wasting time in court and to address this deception promptly.