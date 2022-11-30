Imran Khan can not afford quitting assemblies: Khurram Dastgir

KARACHI, Nov 30 (APP):Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said the PTI’s resignations from assemblies would not make any difference and the situation would be dealt in accordance with the constitution and legal provisions.

The federal minister while talking to media persons at the inaugural ceremony of two wind power projects at Jhimpir district Thatta said that it does not come into sight that PTI chief Imran Khan would act upon his announcement of resigning from provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa.

It would be a tough decision for Imran Khan as he was using public resources of KP government from past 8 years even helicopter of the provincial government was in his use, he noted adding that he was making such statements just to gain some space in the media.

“There is a strong constitutional system in place in Pakistan and the incumbent government is in position to conduct free and fair elections in two provinces if Imran Khan decides to dissolve provincial assemblies,” he maintained.

There were two different political approaches prevailing in the country at the time one is aimed at progress and prosperity of Pakistan while the other one had nothing to offer except destruction and dilemma, he said adding that PML-N led federal government wanted to steer the nation ahead on the path of development and it was essential that political forces intending national development should be in power.

On another query, Khurram Dastgir said that if political parties constituting PDM agree to take a joint stance to resist or restrain the move of dissolution of the Punjab Assembly PMLN would get along with them.

On a question, the energy minister said that most of the wind power projects started in the previous tenure of PML-N’s during 2013-18 and later slowed down and even neglected by the PTI government. But now those projects were again prioritised with a vision of reliance on indigenous resources particularly on Wind, Solar and other sources of renewable energy, he added.

Refuting the prevailing perspective of shortage of electricity in Pakistan he said that actually, it was a shortage of low-cost energy and the present government was focusing on maximizing the share of renewable energy production in the overall energy mix of the country so that consumer price of electricity could be reduced by lowering down the production cost.

The power production of the wind energy corridor at Jhimpir has reached 1800 MW and now it could be inducted into the national grid through a newly constructed grid station in the area, he said and vowed to continue supporting alternate energy projects in the country and significant progress in solar energy was on cards as well.