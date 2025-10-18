Imperial College London campus to be built in Nawaz Sharif IT City Lahore

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 18 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting to review the progress of major development projects, including the Central Business District (CBD), Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), and Nawaz Sharif IT City, here on Saturday.

The chief minister announced that the foundation stone of the Imperial College London campus would be laid in November within the Nawaz Sharif IT City, where a 300-bed state-of-the-art hospital will also be established.

During the briefing, officials informed the Chief Minister that 78 percent of the construction work on the IT Tower in Nawaz Sharif IT City has been completed. They added that Ravi City is envisioned as Pakistan’s first fully green city, setting new standards for sustainable urban development.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the early completion of the Future Project and set a clear target to complete the RUDA Primary Dam on the Ravi River before potential floods, to ensure protection for Lahore. She directed the authorities concerned to submit quarterly progress reports on the Future Project and to present a viable business plan for RUDA. She also set a two-year target for the completion of RUDA Phase-I.

Officials further briefed the Chief Minister that Chinese and Turkish companies have expressed keen interest in the Entertainment City, while DOF Robotics and U-Band Pleasure have shown investment interest in the Theme Park component. “An 80-seater flying theatre will also be developed in the Entertainment City,” they informed.

The meeting was also apprised that several institutions have expressed interest in the Silicon City, University Block, ASTRA Block, and Film City components of the mega development initiative.