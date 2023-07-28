Imam Hussain (RA) doctrine teaches us, truth can never be sacrificed at any cost: AJK President

MIRPUR(AJK), Jul 28 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that the philosophy of martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) teaches that everything can be sacrificed for the sake of truth, but truth cannot be sacrificed for anything.

In his message issued on Friday on the 9th day of sacred month of Muharram ul Haraam, the president said that at Karbala, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) set an example and practically showed us how to stand up firmly and fight for the protection of Islam and Islamic values.

The sacrifice of the martyrs of Karbala, he said, would serve as a beacon of light for the people of the world.

“The tragic incident carries with it a universal message of freedom and peace, especially for the suppressed and subjugated nations around the world”, the president said.

He also said that Karbala was an unforgettable incident in the history of Islam wherein Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions offered their lives for the supremacy of Islam.

The AJK president further said that Hussain (RA) created a history of sacrifices that was unparalleled in human history.

There was a dire need to understand and realize the essence and the true spirit of Karbala, he added.

He said that no power on earth can suppress the voice of Kashmiri people provided we follow in the footsteps of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.