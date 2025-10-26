Illegal tree cutting a major driver of pollution and environment crisis: experts

- Advertisement -

Dr. Saeed Ahmad Ali

LAHORE, Oct 26 (APP):Experts warned on Sunday that illegal tree cutting is a major cause of pollution, as it releases stored carbon dioxide, accelerates climate change, and reduces forests’ ability to absorb existing carbon dioxide. This form of deforestation, fueled by illegal logging and other pressures, has led to severe environmental consequences, including increased pollution, flooding, and habitat loss.

According to the experts, forests play a crucial role as carbon sinks, absorbing large amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. However, when trees are felled, this stored carbon is released back into the environment, and the ecosystem’s capacity to absorb future emissions is significantly diminished.

Global studies indicate that illegal tree cutting in Pakistan poses a severe environmental threat, with an estimated 27,000 hectares of forest being lost annually due to illegal logging driven by poverty and the demand for timber and fuelwood. This widespread deforestation not only increases the country’s vulnerability to natural disasters like floods and soil erosion, but also exacerbates the impacts of climate change.

The struggle to combat deforestation is intensified by the vast scale of affected areas, limited enforcement resources, and the influence of the timber mafia, experts pointed out.

Mahmood Khalid Qamar, a renowned environmentalist, highlighted that rapid tree cutting contributes to a larger climate change cycle, resulting in more frequent and irregular weather events, such as the devastating floods Pakistan has recently experienced. He expressed optimism about Punjab’s new initiative to formulate the Forest Vision 2050, which prioritizes forest conservation and ecological balance over the exploitation of forests for timber. This initiative, he noted, aims to position forests as central to tackling climate change and strengthening the region’s ecological resilience.

In response to a query, Qamar added that deforestation also directly contributes to other forms of pollution, including air and water pollution, and that it results in soil erosion, further disturbing the ecological balance and causing irreparable biodiversity loss.

Mahmood Akhtar Cheema, Country Representative of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in Pakistan, stressed the role of modern technology in enhancing forest cover. “IUCN stands ready to transfer its global expertise to Pakistan,” he said, praising Punjab’s efforts in conservation. He also emphasized that community participation and awareness are critical for the success of any forestry plan.

Mirza Sarwat Baig, an expert on forest degradation, pointed to a combination of factors driving illegal logging, such as the timber mafia, poverty, and a lack of awareness. He elaborated on the challenges faced in enforcing forestry laws, noting that enforcement remains difficult due to the vastness of forest areas, the complexity of forest paths, and the pressure from powerful criminal actors in the timber trade.

Meanwhile, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that illegal tree felling is a major cause of smog and air pollution. She emphasized that the Punjab government is taking strict action to tackle the problem, and that the Forest Department’s operations are a crucial part of the smog control program. A zero-tolerance policy is being implemented against the timber mafia under the Green Punjab Mission to protect forests and plant new trees.

The experts also highlighted the economic potential of forest products such as fruits, honey, and timber, which are important for rural livelihoods. Zoologists and wildlife experts warned that shrinking forests are destroying the habitats of endangered species, further contributing to the ecological crisis.

Naseem ur Rehman Shah, former EPD Director, added that the loss of forests diminishes their protective role against floods and soil erosion, leaving the country increasingly vulnerable to these natural disasters. He also explained that deforestation accelerates climate change by reducing the number of trees that absorb carbon dioxide and by disrupting local temperatures and weather patterns.

According to forest data, forest cover in Pakistan is estimated at just 5 percent of the total land area, approximately 4.51 million hectares. The density of trees varies, with national parks having about 645 trees per hectare and other forests averaging 375 trees per hectare.

Shah warned that the ongoing loss of forests poses a growing risk, leading to habitat loss, biodiversity harm, and the disruption of ecosystems reliant on forests for balance.

It is noteworthy that approximately 27,000 hectares of forest are lost annually to illegal logging, much of which occurs in remote areas under the cover of night.

The rising population of Pakistan, combined with widespread poverty, fuels illegal logging for fuelwood, charcoal, and small-scale farming. The timber mafia takes advantage of this situation, exploiting poverty and allegedly manipulating officials to facilitate the transport of illegal timber, often smuggled to urban areas where it commands higher prices.