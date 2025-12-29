Illegal timber transport foiled

- Advertisement -

DG KHAN, Dec 29 (APP): The Punjab Forest and Wildlife Department foiled an attempt to illegally transport timber, seized a vehicle, and imposed a fine of Rs100,000.

According to a report by Conservator Forest Dera Ghazi Khan Circle Muhammad Tariq Naseem, the action was taken for violation of forest laws. During routine checking at the Shaheed Check Post, the Assistant Conservator Forest stopped a vehicle found carrying illegal forest produce.

Legal action was initiated under the Punjab Forest Act. Upon confirmation of the violation, a fine of Rs100,000 was imposed and deposited in the national exchequer. The seized forest produce was taken into custody as per legal procedure.

The Forest Department reiterated that illegal cutting, transportation, and sale of timber will not be tolerated. Monitoring at check posts has been further intensified, while strict action will continue against violators. Citizens were urged to support forest protection efforts and promptly report illegal activities.