Illegal number plates, pressure horns seized during traffic operation

Dera Ismail Khan , Feb 08 (APP): The Dera Ismail Khan Traffic Police have launched a special enforcement drive against underage drivers and traffic violations, including non-standard and fancy number plates, LED lights, pressure horns, and defective silencers.

According to details, the campaign was initiated on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada. The operation is being led by DSP Traffic Anwar Khattak, along with In-Charge Traffic Qaiser Hilal Sial.

During the special drive conducted at various locations, including Indus Highway, Band Dhapanwala, and Qureshi Mor, traffic police took action against underage drivers and vehicles violating traffic laws.

Dozens of cars and motorcycles were checked, and non-standard and fancy number plates, as well as illegal LED lights, were removed and taken into police custody. Additionally, damaged and loud silencers were removed from several motorcycles.

Police officials stated that the campaign aims to ensure road safety, reduce traffic accidents, and enforce traffic laws in letter and spirit.

They warned that strict action will continue against violators, urging citizens, especially parents to discourage underage driving and cooperate with law enforcement for safer roads.