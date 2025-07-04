Illegal mini petrol pumps, oil agencies sealed

- Advertisement -

KHANEWAL, Jul 04 (APP):The Khanewal district administration has launched a vigorous crackdown on vehicles using LPG and illegal refilling stations, in line with directives from the Punjab government.

Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Dr Salma Suleman, administrative officers across the district were actively taking action against violators.

As part of this campaign, Assistant Commissioner Sunbal Javed, accompanied by CDO Shehzad Qaiser, conducted surprise inspections in various parts of the city. During the operation, two illegal mini petrol pumps were sealed under her supervision, and their equipment was confiscated on the spot.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Sajida Razzaq sealed two unauthorised oil agencies operating in Mian Channu, while Assistant Commissioner Rana Amir Liaqat took stern action by sealing four illegal refilling stations and initiating criminal cases against their owners in different police stations.

The district administration reiterated that the use of substandard and unregulated fuel stations not only poses serious safety risks but also violates the law. Officials emphasized that the campaign will continue without any discrimination and that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found involved in such hazardous activities.

These actions highlight the administration’s firm commitment to enforcing safety regulations and eliminating threats to public health and security in the region.