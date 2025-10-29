Illegal LPG refilling, kit conversion workshops banned

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 29 (APP):The district administration Peshawar has imposed a ban under Section 144 on illegal LPG refilling, unregistered cylinder manufacturing and unauthorized kit conversion workshops.

According to an official order issued by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Captain (R) Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday, the use of LPG gas through unauthorized refilling or by installing cylinders and tanks in transport vehicles has been declared both illegal and extremely dangerous, posing serious threats to human lives.

The Deputy Commissioner warned that such activities could lead to catastrophic accidents at any time. Therefore, a crackdown has been ordered against all individuals and businesses involved in these unlawful practices.

The notification further stated that the restrictions imposed under Section 144 will take immediate effect and remain enforced for 30 days. Legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code will be taken against anyone found violating the order.