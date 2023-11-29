Illegal immigrants to be repatriated at any cost, says Achakzai

QUETTA, Nov 29 (APP): The Caretaker Provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai reiterated the government’s resolve and said that the illegal immigrants will be repatriated to their own country at any cost.

Addressing a press conference, on Wednesday, he said the government has set a target of deporting 10,000 immigrants every day. So far 135,000 illegal immigrants have returned to Afghanistan and this process is gradually progressing towards success.

He said that Afghans were involved in sixteen attacks in different bomb attacks and sabotage incidents during one year.

The government has decided that ten thousand illegal immigrants will be sent to Afghanistan every day; he said reiterating that who has an Afghani Tazkira or any other document cannot escape from following the government policies regarding one document regime.

He stressed the state of Pakistan has decided to crack down on terrorism, whether from across the border or within the country.

In order to speed up the process of repatriating illegal immigrants, the DIGs of Zhob, Loralai, Qila Saifullah, Pishin, Mastung and Quetta districts have been urged to take one thousand migrants into custody and make them cross the border every day.

He said that Pakistan is now going to become a friendly investment country by preventing the elimination of drugs.

He said that the country’s economy has improved due to the efforts of the Army Chief.