Illegal housing schemes warned as authorities issue public notice in Abbottabad

- Advertisement -

ABBOTTABAD, Jan 13 (APP):The Licensed Building Control Authority (LBCA) Tehsil Abbottabad Tuesday has issued a public notice warning the general public against investing in illegal housing schemes, plazas and unapproved properties operating within its jurisdiction.

The authority stressed that obtaining prior approval and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from relevant departments is mandatory before initiating any construction activity.

According to the notice, strict legal action will be taken against housing schemes or properties found operating without approval, especially if complaints are received. The LBCA advised citizens to avoid investing in unapproved projects, warning that investors in such schemes may also face legal consequences.

The authority stated that under Regulation 2024, enforcement against illegal housing schemes will be intensified. Several projects have been identified as illegal, including Jeddah Town on Main KKH Road Samahliya, Ali Town on Mehtab Abbasi Road Bhimber Pora, Shanail Valley on Main KKH Road Tanula Pir, Shamaline Residential near KP House Chowk, Abdullah Town on Tarna Road, WB Group on Main KKH Road Tarna, and Waseem Gardens on Shaheed Ali Khan Road Tanriyan.

The notice further clarified that prior approval from the Licensed Building Control Authority is also mandatory before advertising or promoting any housing scheme or plot booking. In case of violations, legal action will be initiated.

Authorities warned that individuals involved in illegal housing schemes may face fines ranging from Rs. 300,000 to Rs. 5 million.

The notice was issued by the Chief Planning Officer and Planning Control Officer, Tehsil Abbottabad.