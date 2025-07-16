Illegal constructions block natural waterways, turning Karakoram Highway into lake during rainfall

- Advertisement -

ABBOTTABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Illegal and unplanned constructions on natural streams and drainage channels in the hilly city of Abbottabad are causing increasingly severe flooding problems with just two to three hours of rainfall turning the main Karakoram Highway into a massive waterlogged zone, crippling traffic and public movement.

Abbottabad, located in a mountainous region, naturally benefits from gravity-assisted drainage due to its slope. Normally, rainwater quickly flows downhill through a network of natural nullahs and ravines. However, widespread encroachments on these water channels have severely obstructed this natural flow. As a result, large volumes of rainwater that would typically drain off quickly now accumulate in low-lying urban areas, especially along the main road.

During recent monsoon showers, areas such as Supply Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Sir Syed Colony, Hassan Town and Bilal Town on the Karakoram Highway were submerged in several inches of water. Motorists and pedestrians struggled to move, with long traffic jams causing delays and discomfort.

Khalid Khan a local resident told to APP that “ Abbottabad city is hilly, so water should not be a problem if natural drains were open,”. “But these illegal constructions have choked the flow, and now we’re facing urban flooding like in flat cities.”

Beyond transportation woes, the water stagnation poses significant public health risks due to the overflow of dirty drainage systems. Business activity also suffers, as shopkeepers report damaged goods and lower customer turnout during and after the rains.“Those who verify property documents for land located on nullahs are equally responsible,” said a local resident. “But no one is held accountable.”

The district administration, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), and Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) have been urged to take swift action by demolishing illegal structures on watercourses and restoring natural drainage lines. Until then, citizens fear that even short spells of rain will continue to paralyze life in the city, a disturbing trend in an area where water should ideally flow away quickly due to the natural terrain.