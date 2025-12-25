Illegal call centres behind $60m fraud, says Sindh Home Minister

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 25 (APP): Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjhar on Thursday revealed that call centres in Karachi had turned into hubs of criminal activity, with large-scale international fraud amounting to around $60 million.

Addressing a press conference alongside Deputy Director of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Tariq Nawaz, the Minister said the NCCIA carried out an intelligence-based operation on December 18th, raiding an illegal call centre operating in DHA Phase VI.

During the raid, authorities arrested 34 individuals, including 15 foreign nationals and 19 Pakistanis. Two women were also among those taken into custody.

Lanjhar said the suspects were running a scam targeting overseas individuals, luring them with fake promises of high returns on investments. Initial investigations revealed that fraudulent transactions worth approximately $60 million were carried out through the call centre.

He added that the looted money was transferred in the form of Bitcoin and US dollars. During the operation, law enforcement agencies recovered 37 computers, 40 mobile phones, and more than 10,000 SIM cards from the premises.

The Sindh home minister made it clear that the provincial government is continuing a crackdown against illegal call centres and warned that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands.