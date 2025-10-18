Illegal bird hunters apprehended in Hassan Abdal

- Advertisement -

ATTOCK, Oct 18 (APP): A successful raid was conducted in the Neeli Morre area of Hassan Abdal under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (Wildlife & Ranger) Attock, Shahzaib Khurshid, along with a special raid squad of district wildlife rangers.

During the operation, wildlife rangers apprehended four individuals involved in the illegal hunting of partridges, Russian doves, and pigeons.

According to official sources, the suspects resisted the wildlife team during the raid, following which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Thana Hassan Abdal. Legal proceedings against the offenders are currently underway.