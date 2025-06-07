Ikhtair Wali offers Fateha for eternal peace of late Abbas Afridi

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jun 07 (APP):Prime Minister’s Coordinator for KP Affairs and Information Ikhtiyar Wali Khan on Saturday visited the residence of late Abbas Afridi, ex Federal Minister and offered Fateha for his eternal peace.

He offered condolences with his sons Zar Gul Afridi, Armaghan Afridi, and their brothers and offered Fateha.

On this occasion, PML-N Youth Coordinator for Kohat Division, Sibtain, Ahmad Yar, Asif Paracha, Habib Shah, Amir Khan, Farhad Khan, and other party workers and leaders were also present.

Ikhtair Wali eulogized the political services of late Abbas Afridi.