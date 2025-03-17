IHC seeks promotion record of PSB’s deputy director general

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought all records and promotion rules from Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) in the case against promotion its Deputy Director General Shahid ul Islam.

The court has also ordered the Director HR PSB to appear at the next hearing. A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the intra-court appeal.

At the outset of hearing, the court expressed its displeasure over the lack of preparation on the case by the petitioner’s lawyer. The court inquired whether the petitioner is still in service, to which the lawyer said that he is still holding the post of Deputy Director General in the Pakistan Sports Board.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that the court had given a decision in this regard in 2020, and now we are hearing the intra-court appeal against it.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case until the second week of May, seeking all records and rules of the appellant’s promotion.