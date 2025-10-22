IHC direct Director Food to resolve bread price issue after consultation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 22 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday expressed its displeasure over the failure of negotiations between the administration and the Naanbai Association for fixation of bread price and directed the Deputy Director Food to resolve the matter by next week after consultation.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the petition of the President of the Naanbai Association, Sajjad Abbasi.

Barrister Umar Ijaz Gilani appeared on behalf of the association.

During the hearing, the court enquired whether there was a strike today. To which Barrister Umar Ijaz Gilani said that there was no strike in Islamabad, but there was a strike in Punjab today.

He further said that an operation was carried out against the Naanbai Association in Punjab, in response to which a strike call was given.

The lawyer informed the court that during a meeting with the administration in Islamabad, the association presented its demands, but the negotiations remained inconclusive

The court directed the Deputy Director Food to meet the association and find a workable solution to the problem.

Further hearing of the case was adjourned until next week.